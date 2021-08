A watermelon eating contest to benefit the Salvation Army of Haverhill’s youth, feeding and Back-to-School Fund is set for tomorrow afternoon.

Sponsored by Greater Haverhill Service Clubs and Salvation Army Major Lynnann Bennett Rivers, teams of two-people each will compete from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Salvation Army, 395 Main St., Haverhill.

Registration is required and there is no fee to participate. Tickets are available online here and donations are also sought.

