37th Bread and Roses Heritage Festival Gives Glimpse into History

The 37th Bread and Roses Heritage Festival takes place this Labor Day in Lawrence and commemorating the 1912 Bread and Roses Strike.

It is the region’s only Labor Day festival and also honors Lawrence’s multicultural roots and labor history. It features live performances; a tribute at the 1912 Textile Workers’ Strike Monument; Literary Lounge with Porsha Olayiwola, Joy Harjo, Exposed Brick poets and Adobo-Fish-Sauce; Lawrence History Live speakers’ tent with Aviva Chomsky on Central America and immigration; a community forum/panel discussion on Essential Workers; and a Kids Zone with pony rides and animal presentations.

Performers include Devon Diep, Cliff Notez, Brandon Falls, No Rats, Cara Brindisi, Free Soil Arts Collective, KDuran Music, Izizwi Dance Studio, Monkey Knife Fight, Myles Bullen, Evelyn Blush, Ceschi and Barefoot Chandy. Bread and Puppet joins for the grand finale.

The Bread and Roses Heritage Festival runs Labor Day, Sept. 6, from 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m., at Campagnone (North) Common.

