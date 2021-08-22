Haverhill Man, 54, Receives Serious Injuries Following Three-Car I-93 Crash Friday Morning

A 54-year-old Haverhill man received serious injuries and a Derry, N.H., man is under arrest following a crash Friday morning on Interstate 93, in which the Haverhill man was entrapped in his truck.

New Hampshire State Police said Warren Osterman of Haverhill was extricated from his Chevrolet box truck by fire and medical personnel and taken to Lawrence General Hospital for “serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.” Troopers from the Troop B Barracks, Salem Police and Salem Fire were dispatched to a report of a three-car accident around 6 a.m., Friday, on I-93 South, just before exit 1.

Troopers said the crash happened when 26-year-old Daniel Kingsley of Derry, driver of a 2018 Chevy Silverado, lost control of the pickup truck and went into a spin across several lanes of travel. Osterman’s truck struck the Silverado as it spun in its path and the collision forced the pick up over the guardrail and off the roadway to the right. The third vehicle, a 2021 Ford Transit Connect Van, collided with the box truck, and both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder, tangled together.

Troopers said, “Kingsley appeared to be changing lanes at a speed too fast for the weather conditions and was unable to control his vehicle, causing a spinout. Kingsley was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle, which was the causal factor of the crash.”

The driver of the Ford van was not injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at [email protected] or by calling 603-223-8836.

