I-495 Construction Update: Night Lane and Ramp Closings This Week for Guardrail Work

There will be night time lane and ramp closing this week to accommodate installation of guard rails related to the $102 million Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill.

A single right lane will be closed on I-495 south between exits 108, Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Monday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning.

A single right lane will also close on I-495 north, between exits 107, River Street, and 108, Broadway, overnight Thursday, Aug. 26.

The exit 107, River Street, on-ramp from Route 110/113 to I-495 south closes Monday, Aug. 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 the following morning. Traffic will be detoured the exit 108 on-ramp to I-495 south. Similarly, the exit 106 on-ramp from the Ward Hill Connector to I-495 south closes Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug.26, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to the exit 107, River Street, on-ramp to I-495. The state Transportation Department encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

