I-495 Construction Update: Night Lane and Ramp Closings This Week for Guardrail Work

Construction of the deck on the new south bound bridge. (Courtesy photograph.)

There will be night time lane and ramp closing this week to accommodate installation of guard rails related to the $102 million Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project in Haverhill.

A single right lane will be closed on I-495 south between exits 108, Broadway, and 106, Ward Hill, Monday, Aug. 23, through Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning.

A single right lane will also close on I-495 north, between exits 107, River Street, and 108, Broadway, overnight Thursday, Aug. 26.

The exit 107, River Street, on-ramp from Route 110/113 to I-495 south closes Monday, Aug. 23, from 10 p.m. to 5 the following morning. Traffic will be detoured the exit 108 on-ramp to I-495 south. Similarly, the exit 106 on-ramp from the Ward Hill Connector to I-495 south closes Tuesday, Aug. 24, through Thursday, Aug.26, from 10 each night to 5 the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to the exit 107, River Street, on-ramp to I-495. The state Transportation Department encourages drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes to minimize delays. The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

