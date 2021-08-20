Haverhill Restaurant Week’s ‘7 Tasty Days of Summer’ Underway Through Next Thursday

Haverhill’s Fourth Annual Restaurant Week, a showcase of culinary delights from more than 30 restaurants, is underway.

Haverhill Restaurant Week kicked off last night with L’Arche Boston North’s sold-out Longest Table event, which was relocated because of rain to Bradford Country Club. The event continues today, dubbed as the “7 Tasty Days of Summer,” and continues through Thursday, Aug. 26.

Participating restaurants, offering weekly or daily specials, include 110 Grill, Barking Dog, Barrio’s, Benedetti’s Deli, Biggart’s Ice Cream, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Carbone’s Kitchen, Carter’s Ice Cream, Casa Blanca, Essex Street Grille, Fat Greek, G’s Restaurant, Grande Mexico, Hidden Pig, Kobe Buddha House, Krueger Flatbread & Olivia’s, La Pizza Di Forno, Maria’s Family Restaurant. Napoli’s Pizza, Peddler’s Daughter, Periwinkle Café, River St. Café, Steampunk Station, Stuft, Triana’s Real Mexican, Wang’s Table and Wicked Big Café.

Diners are also welcome to check in every time they visit a participating restaurant for a chance to win the “Frequent Foodie” Raffle. Just scan the code on the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s “Restaurant week Passport.”

New this year are the Tasty Awards, honoring the Most Amazing Owner, Best Chef, Most Entertaining Staff Person, Most Fun Bartender and other categories. The awards ceremony takes place next Thursday, 5:30 p.m., at Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill. Tickets are $20 each.

An organizing committee for the Tasty Awards After Party includes Destination Downtown Haverhill co-founder Jimmy Carbone, whose Craft Haverhill was the impetus behind June’s CiderFeast, and Montibello of Alpha E Consulting.

