Carbone’s Kitchen Hosts Merrimack Valley Chamber Networking Mixer Tuesday, Aug. 24

Carbone’s Kitchen in Bradford hosts members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce in person for a networking mixer Tuesday, Aug. 24.

There will be opportunities to make business connections, complimentary appetizers and door prizes when the event takes place, from 4-6 p.m., at Carbone’s Kitchen, 151 S. Main St., Bradford. There is parking on-street or in the rear of the building.

Admission is $10 for members and $20 for non-members. Reserve online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

