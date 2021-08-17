Wood School Neighborhood Association Hosts Free ‘Literary Zoo’ This Saturday

The Wood School Neighborhood Association hosts a free “Literary Zoo” this Saturday at Wood School in Bradford.

The event aims to promote childhood literacy in Haverhill and help local youngsters get back into the reading mindset as school starts up in the fall. Children of all ages are encouraged to bring a favorite book to talk about and share with others and stuffed animals and other toys to help bring these stories to life. The first 50 participants to sign up also receive a goodie bag including chalk, pencils and other back-to-school items.

Activities also include appearances by favorite literary characters, professional chalk drawing lessons, exhibition of live animals by Curious Creatures, a crafting table, a storytime reading by the Haverhill Public Library and ice cream.

The Literary Zoo takes place this Saturday, Aug. 21, from 3-7 p.m., at 25 South Spring St., Bradford. For more information or to reserve a goodie bag in advance may email [email protected] or call 978-821-5002. Donations are also accepted online at GoFundMe.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...