DiZoglio Uses Cuomo Resignation to Renew Push for Banning Nondisclosure Agreements

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio yesterday continued her push for ending nondisclosure agreements on Beacon Hill, calling on the House and Gov. Charlie Baker to follow the Senate’s lead.

The senator used New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, in her words, “as (a) reminder of the sexual harassment that all too often permeates in our own state government.”

She said in a prepared statement, “It is sorely overdue that we make meaningful policy changes here in Massachusetts, not only to help those who have already been silenced but also to protect potential future victims from abusers who could be hiding in plain sight.”

In 2018, during a debate on sexual harassment policies, DiZoglio revealed she had been a victim of a nondisclosure agreement herself, saying she signed one after being fired as a House aide years earlier.

In yesterday’s statement DiZoglio added, “The practice of using taxpayer-funded non-disclosure agreements to silence employees and victims of abuse across our state government is a shameful one, and one that must be ended. Governor Cuomo’s actions should encourage Beacon Hill to hold up a mirror regarding its own complicit inaction on behalf of survivors. Powerful politicians should not be able to continue to silence sexual harassment survivors in Massachusetts.”

