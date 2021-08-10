Jaffarian Volvo Toyota Collecting Children’s Books for Ruth’s House in Memory of Librarian in Family

Jaffarian Volvo Toyota is collecting new or gently used children’s books for Ruth’s House in memory of Sara Jaffarian’s birthday in September.

Sara was a former school librarian and leader in the library profession and aunt of Jaffarian Volvo Toyota President and CEO Gary Jaffarian. Books are intended for preschool to 8th-grade reading levels. Donations are accepted at the showroom, 600 River St., Haverhill, during business hours.

“Gavin and I are proud to support early childhood reading in Haverhill,” said Jaffarian. “Ruth’s House and other organizations who distribute gently cared for books are performing an important service to the children and families of Haverhill! When you donate gently used books, you support reading and help our children become early learners — which provides a foundation for a successful future for Haverhill.”

Sara Jaffarian began her career as a librarian for the Quincy School System. She later served as the director of libraries for the Greensboro, N.C., Public School System and supervisor of libraries for the Seattle, Wash., Public School System. She held numerous offices and committee appointments, including American Library Association councilor, board member and recording secretary of the American Association of School Librarians, member of the Newbery-Caldecott Awards Committee and president of the Massachusetts Association of School Librarians.

In 1961, she returned to her home state to design and develop a school library program in Lexington, where she became the instructional materials and services coordinator. Under her leadership, an Encyclopedia Britannica School Library Award was given to the Lexington Public Schools in 1964. She also supported such causes as the senior reading room at the Haverhill Public Library, Advent Christian Church elevator and kitchen renovations, Armenian Church at Hye Pointe in Haverhill and American Library Association, from which there has been an award in her name since 2007. She retired from the Lexington School Library.

