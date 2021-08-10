Annual Armenian Picnic Features Food, Live Music and Presentations Aug. 21-22

The Annual Armenian Picnic takes place this year over two days, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 21 and 22, with dinners, desserts, entertainment and presentations.

The annual event by the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Point takes place from noon-5 p.m., each day, at the church, 1280 Boston Road, Haverhill.

Dinners include lamb shish kebab, chicken kebab, losh kebab and kheyma with pilaf, salad and bread. There will also be hot dogs and chips, jigalov hatz—vegetarian bread with greens—and choreg, paklava and khadeyif pastries.

There will also be live Armenian music performed by the Jason Naroian Ensemble and presentations on Armenian Faith, Culture and Heritage and a cooking presentation.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...