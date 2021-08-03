Twenty-Year-Old Charged in Last November’s Haverhill Murder Dies While in State Custody

One of three men connected with last November’s stabbing murder of a 26-year-old in Haverhill died of , as yet, unreported causes last week while awaiting trial in prison.

“David Trongeau passed away Wednesday, July 28, at Beverly Hospital while in the custody of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department,” said Gretchen Grosky, spokeswoman for Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger.

WHAV asked for specifics, including cause of death, but Grosky referred questions to Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

Twenty-year-old Trongeau was the first to be charged in the Nov. 21 murder of Jose F. Vasquez Jr. at a Marble Street home. He was arrested three days after the stabbing by the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Haverhill Police. On Nov. 26, Devaughn Johnson, then 26, was charged with being an accessory and, on Dec. 2, then- 19-year-old Kaiden Henderson was arrested at a Holiday Inn in Boston without incident.

Blodgett said at the time, “Investigators believe that this was not a random act and that there is no threat to the general public.”

Trongeau’s family began soliciting donations last Thursday to pay funeral expenses.

