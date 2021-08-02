Today’s Obituaries: William J. Hammond, 62, Longtime Haverhill Volunteer

A funeral service for William J. Hammond, 62, a longtime Haverhill volunteer, takes place Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Hammond of Brattleboro, Vt., and formerly of Plaistow, N.H., and Haverhill died from natural causes Feb. 10, in Brattleboro.

Born in Haverhill, son of the late Robert Hammond and Victoria (Selvaggio) Hammond, he moved to Plaistow with his family in 1969 and graduated from Timberlane Regional High School with the class of 1977. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts Degree in Environmental Science from Keene State College. He was employed in the accounting department of Lawrence General Hospital and later worked for Comcast as a customer service representative.

His love for the City of Haverhill was demonstrated by the many volunteer hours he worked on to preserve its history and to beautify the city. He was also a lover of the outdoors with trips to the beach or heading north to the mountains to find geological gems to show his nieces and nephews. He was a great story teller and enriched us all with his highly entertaining stories. He was a loving, funny, caring, gentle soul, who will be sadly missed.

Predeceased by both of his parents in 2020, Hammond will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two brothers, Gary T. Hammond and his dear companion Suzanne Godin of Haverhill and David W. Hammond and his wife Julie of Atkinson, N.H.; nieces and nephews, Emily Hammond, Mitchell Hammond, Catherine Hammond, Alexander Hammond, Garrett Hammond and Sarah Hammond; and cousins Ernest Bassi, James Bassi, Maryann Selvaggio, Nick Selvaggio and Diane Schwab.

The funeral service is Aug. 11, beginning with a funeral procession at 9:30 a.m. from Brookside Chapel and Funeral Home, 116 Main St., Plaistow, N.H., and followed by a graveside service at 10 a.m. in Saint Patrick’s Cemetery, North Broadway, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill’s name may be made to the National Institute for Mental Health.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...