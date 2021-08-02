Receive a COVID-19 Vaccine at Haverhill’s National Night Out Tomorrow and Get a $25 Gift Card

Free COVID-19 vaccinations are being offered as part of tomorrow’s National Night Out and recipients will receive a $25 gift card.

The city is also partnering with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

Haverhill Police plan an expanded National Night Out this year with State Police demonstrations, food, games and activities for all ages. The event takes place Tuesday, from 5-8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street. It is part of a larger nationwide effort that puts a focus on community policing.

There will also be opportunities to meet first responders; eat hamburgers, hot dogs and ice cream; and enjoy face painting, a magic show, basketball tournaments, live music, inflatable amusements, water park and Massachusetts State Police helicopter fly by.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...