The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is having a Business Before Hours networking event this week at River Street Café.

Chamber members and guests meet from 8:30-10 a.m., at the restaurant, 558 River St., Haverhill. There is free admission for Chamber members and $10 for non-members. Register at haverhillchamber.com or call 978-373-5663,

River Street Café, owned by Kelly DiFazio and Brenna Whitley, opened this past spring.

