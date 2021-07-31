I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Lane Closings Affect Southbound Traffic and Route 97 West

Work relating to the $102 million Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project will cause daytime lane closings this week.
Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports the closings affect travel along I-495 south and Route 97 west. A single right lane closes on I-495 southbound, between exit 108, Route 97, and exit 106, Ward Hill, from Monday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 6, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., each day, for roadway widening and paving work.
A single right lane also closes on Route 97 westbound over I-495, from Monday, Aug. 2, through Thursday, Aug. 5, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., each day, for highway lighting cabinet and conduit installation.
SPS New England of Salisbury is in charge of construction. The new, southbound bridge is expected to open next year.