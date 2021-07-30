Servpro of Haverhill/Newburyport Receives Chairman’s Platinum Award

Servpro of Haverhill/Newburyport was awarded the Chairman’s Platinum award at the company’s 52nd annual convention last week at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Fla.

Patrick and Michelle Lavigne of Servpro of Haverhill/Newburyport joined the more than 650 franchise owners and key employees to receive recognition at the gala award ceremony. Forty-three of those award-winning entrepreneurs became first-time millionaires as Servpro franchise owners over the past business year. In all, Servpro boasts 663 franchisees who have attained the million dollar or more milestone through their franchise ownership.

“On behalf of the entire team at Servpro of Haverhill/Newburyport, I’m proud to accept this award,” said Patrick Lavigne. “Throughout the difficult year when there were no models to follow, Servpro continued to provide the service, expertise and emergency response that has helped us become the trusted specialists for residential and commercial disasters.”

In an effort to accommodate all members of the Servpro franchise family, Servpro planned a high-tech “hybrid convention” this year, encouraging franchise owners and key personnel to access the convention events in-person or virtually, according to their preference. The event theme, “Game On,” characterized the excitement and determination that has energized the company and its franchise network as the world begins to reopen and return to normal. All attendees benefitted from three general sessions, including a keynote presentation by well-known motivational speaker Molly Fletcher. More than 40 workshop topics informed and educated attendees on the latest trends and innovations in the disaster restoration and remediation industry.

