Today’s Obituaries: Norma I. Lynch, 95, Well-Known Banker, Haverhill Chamber Booster

Norma I. Lynch, 95 of Seabrook Beach, N.H., passed away July 24 at Anna Jaques Hospital surrounded by her large, loving family following a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, John. J. Lynch Jr. in 2019.

She was born in Newburyport, May 30, 1926, daughter of the late Earl and Dorothy Roberts (Eaton).

She attended Amesbury Schools and following graduation attended the Macintosh Business School. Lynch was a stay-at-home Mom for a period of years taking care of her four children. When they grew older, she began a career in banking advancing in positions at Merrimack Valley National Bank, Haverhill National Bank and retired as a vice president at Bank of Boston.

Following her retirement from banking she worked part-time at the Haverhill Chamber of Commerce and served on the board of Girls Inc. in Haverhill. She was active in many local fundraising efforts that helped are non-profit organizations.

Lynch was an avid golfer and was a member of the Haverhill Country Club for over 50 years where she also served as a board member. She played golf until the age of 93 and maintained her driving license throughout her long life. She loved dining out with family and friends.

She and her husband had many friends and enjoyed travelling and playing cards, especially bridge and ’45.’ She cherished family and hosting family gatherings at her home in Seabrook Beach, especially “cousin Thursdays” during the summer months.

Her memory remained sharp until the very end as she personalized loving meetings with over 35 members of her extended family during her last days in the hospital. She was a loving, caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Family members could always count on her support.

Her survivors include two daughters, Donna L. Rossi and her husband Marty of Haverhill, and Debbie S. Migliori and her husband Robert of Haverhill; two sons, John J. Lynch III and his partner Valerie of Melbourne Beach, Fla., and Richard A. Lynch and his wife Cheryl of Haverhill. She also leaves 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Lynch was also the grandmother to the late David Rossi.

The family is very appreciative of the effort and kindness provided by Dr. Jeffrey Thurlow and the nurses and health care staff at Anna Jaques Hospital.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation Friday morning, July 30, from 10-11 a.m., at H.L. Farmer and Sons Bradford Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Bradford, followed by a funeral service at 11:15 at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Community Action, 3 Washington Square, Haverhill, MA 01830.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...