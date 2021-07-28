Haverhill Democrats Host ‘Keep the House Blue in ’22’ Fundraiser Aug. 10; Trahan to Speak

Congresswoman Lori Trahan is the principal speaker when the Haverhill Democratic City Committee hosts its “Keep the House Blue in ’22” early next month.

The Committee invites residents who wish to support Democrats facing the most competitive races for the U.S. House of Representatives in 2022.

Honorary local hosts include Mayor James J. Fiorentini; Haverhill City Council President Melinda E. Barrett, City Councilors Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien, John A. Michitson and Thomas J. Sullivan; School Committee members Paul A. Magliocchetti, Richard J. Rosa and Gail M. Sullivan; State Sen. Diana DiZoglio; state Reps. Andy X. Vargas, Linda Dean Campbell and Christina Minicucci; and Democratic State Committeewoman Louise Bevilacqua.

Snacks and a cash bar will be available. The event takes place Tuesday, Aug. 10, 5-7 p.m., at Willow Springs Vineyards, 840 West Lowell Ave., in Haverhill.

Donations may be mailed to the HDCC Events Committee, ℅ Joe LeBlanc, 18 Hawthorne St., Haverhill, MA 01835, or paid at the door. Email reservations to [email protected]

