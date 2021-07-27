Toohey, Two Others Join Race for Haverhill City Council; LePage Turns in Signatures for Council, Mayor

Former Haverhill School Committee member Shaun P. Toohey was one of the surprise entrants in the race for City Council before the deadline for pulling nomination papers passed Friday.

Toohey, 696 Crystal St.; Melissa Lewandowski, 61 Whittier St.; and Kenneth Stevenson, 79 Arlington St., were the latest to take out papers for City Council. Eighteen people are in the race if all return enough signatures by today and do not withdraw. The number of people seeking a seat on the City Council is just one shy, however, of requiring a preliminary election Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Twelve candidates returned completed nomination forms to the city clerk’s office by Friday—including incumbent Councilor Colin F. LePage, who also turned in signatures in support of a possible run for mayor. LePage has until Thursday, Aug. 12, to withdraw from one of the local races. Sitting Councilors Mary Ellen Daly O’Brien and William J. Macek are not seeking re-election. Other incumbents seeking re-election, in order of pulling papers, are City Council President Melinda E. Barrett and Councilors Timothy J. Jordan, Michael S. McGonagle, Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Thomas J. Sullivan and John A. Michitson. Council challengers are former City Councilor Kenneth Quimby, former candidate Fred Simmons, Tomas Michel, previous candidate Katrina Hobbs-Everett, William Taylor, Josiah Morrow, Dee Jacobs O’Neil and Catherine Rogers.

Should LePage choose to campaign for mayor and incumbent Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Patrolman Guy Cooper remain in the race, a preliminary election for that one office is required.

Those running for School Committee are incumbents, in order of taking out papers, Richard J. Rosa, Maura Ryan-Ciardiello and Paul A. Magliocchetti. Challengers are Miguel Andres Quinones; Theodore Gaiero Jr., 9 Highland St.; and William Evans Jr., 35 15th Ave. This race is also one candidate short of requiring a preliminary election.

The final election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 2.

Follow WHAV’s Election Central here.

