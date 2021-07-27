Salem, N.H., Police Officer from Methuen Enters Plea Deal Over 2012 Driving Incident

A Salem, N.H., Police officer from Methuen, who was indicted last September for reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and other charges, has agreed to a plea deal that will have him serve 100 hours of community service.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said Monday if 43-year-old Sgt. Michael D. Verrocchi maintains good behavior and completes community service, the state shall will decline to pursue the charges, stemming from an incident Nov. 10, 2012 when he was off duty, of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon after six months. New Hampshire also agreed not to prosecute the charge of disobeying a police officer as part of the plea agreement. Verrocchi will instead plead guilty to speeding for traveling 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone.

A statement from Formella’s office said Verrocchi drove “at a high rate of speed and engaged in a motor vehicle pursuit, failing to stop when signaled to do so by police.”

