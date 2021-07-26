MassHousing’s Kornegay Discusses ‘Building Community Through Homeownership’ at Chamber Talk

MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay addresses members and guests of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce during a talk on “Building Community Through Homeownership: The Importance of Affordable Housing.”

Kornegay discusses the importance of establishing and promoting homeownership programs, especially among minorities, to transform communities. The Chamber describes her as “a passionate advocate for this work” who “makes the compelling case that equity helps all members of a community thrive.”

Kornegay’s talk takes place Thursday, Aug 12, from 10-11 a.m., at UMass Lowell iHub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Admission is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.

Kornegay leads MassHousing which lends more than $1 billion annually to produce and preserve affordable rental housing and create homeownership opportunities for low- and moderate-income borrowers. During her time, MassHousing launched a Down Payment Assistance program, secured more than $80 million to expand its Workforce Housing initiative and developed a nationally recognized program for homeownership production in communities of color.

Before joining MassHousing, she served as undersecretary for Housing and Community Development where she successfully advocated to increase state capital dollars for affordable housing by almost 18%, partnered to increase rental subsidies for low-income families by 42% and collaborated to dramatically reduce the number of homeless families in motels.

Kornegay previously was president and chief executive officer at Urban Edge, one of New England’s largest community development corporations.

