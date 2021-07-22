Progress Report, Open House at Beede Waste Oil Site July 28

As the Beede Waste Oil Superfund site in Plaistow, N.H., is cleaned, it attracts a wide variety of wildlife.

The site’s Summer Open House and Annual Bat Count takes place Wednesday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m., at 221 Main St., Plaistow. The event provides an opportunity for the public to learn about cleanup efforts and see photographs of wildlife caught on camera—from turtles to bears.

Attendees may snack on pizza and Hoodsie cups while learning more.

Those with questions may email e-mail at [email protected].

