Merrimack Valley Strong Launches Next Week to Aid Women- and Minority-Owned Businesses

Merrimack Valley Strong, which seeks to match experts and advisors with local businesses formally launches next week during an event in downtown Haverhill.

Merrimack Valley Strong is described as a regional effort in conjunction with Small Business Strong. Its first task is to find legal, accounting, bookkeeping, marketing, information technology, website design, human resources, business planning and other advisors.to help businesses. They will focus on supporting women- and minority-owned small businesses. Advisors are compensated for their time.

The free launch gathering takes place Wednesday, July 28, 9 a.m., at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Besides the iHub, sponsors are the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce.

Register by clicking here.

