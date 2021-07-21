Variety of Positions in Various Haverhill Industries Focus of Job Fair July 29

Representatives from Amazon Workforce Staffing, Main Street Transport, Colis Express, Stericycle and Madison Security Group are coming to Haverhill in search of employees to fill warehouse, delivery driver and security guard jobs.

MakeIT Haverhill, 301 Washington St., plans a Job Fair Thursday, July 29, from 4- 7 p.m. Jobs are in Haverhill, including Amazon, 25 Computer Drive, and there are also food service and healthcare jobs available. Bilingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers.

MakeIT Haverhill’s mission is matching community opportunity with community need, from training to jobs.

