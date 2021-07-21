Methuen Police Ask for Public’s Help Identifying Man Who Broke into Dealership, Stole Two Cars

Methuen Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who broke into a local automobile dealership and stole two vehicles.

Police said the man “tossed a brick through a window” Tuesday morning, just after 1, at Best Price Auto Sales, 469 Merrimack St., Methuen. Once inside the building, the man took a license plate and keys. He first got away with a 2015 Nissan Rogue and returned a short time later to take a 2018 Nissan Altima.

The man is described as being in his 30s, balding and having a skinny/medium build. Anyone who can identify the man or believe they have information about this crime is asked to call Methuen Police 978-983-8698.

