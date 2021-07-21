Local Wildflower Montessori Schools Plan Free Block Party in Downtown Haverhill

Two existing and one new local Wildflower Montessori schools are planning a free community block party on Haverhill’s downtown boardwalk with an outdoor movie to follow.

Wisteria Montessori, 76 Merrimack St.; Marigold Montessori, 26 White St.; and Snowdrop Montessori, slated to open this September at 181 Washington St., are hosting the event Saturday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m., on the Rep. Brian S. Dempsey Boardwalk, behind Harbor Place. A rain date is scheduled for Sunday, Aug 8.

There will be an exhibit of original artwork created by the children of Marigold and Wisteria Montessori schools, a community mosaic project led by local artist Faith Benedetti and interactive science experiments. Children also have the opportunity to participate in yoga, music and dance activities.

Youth organizations, Violence Intervention and Prevention, Merrimack Valley NAACP Youth Council and the Model UN will share information and host activities. The youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio will be hosting performances and Melanie Capalbo of Rise will be leading a dance demo.

The Haverhill Public Library also plans to have free books and fun giveaways for all ages, as well as information on library services for children, parents and teachers. Wisteria Montessori School will be offering school tours for interested families throughout the event.

A screening of the 1973 movie, From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler follow the block party at sundown.

Questions may be emailed to [email protected].

