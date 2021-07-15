State and Local Leaders Plan Downtown Haverhill Business Tour, Roundtable Discussion Today

A cross section of Haverhill’s business community will be represented this afternoon when Housing and Economic Development Secretary Michael Kennealy directs a local business tour and roundtable discussion in downtown Haverhill.

Tentative plans are for the tour to begin at Barrio Restaurant, 2 Merrimack St., with owner Dan Osborn followed by visits with Wally Zaremba, Haverhill Print Café; Matt and Denise Gairo, G’s Texas Southern Flare; Stephen Petrou, Krueger Flatbread; and Sharon Cohen, The Tap.

Besides Kennealy, invited roundtable participants include Housing and Economic Development Undersecretary Ashley Stolba, Theresa Park of MassDevelopment, Lawrence Andrews of Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation, Sen. Diana DiZoglio, Reps. Andy Vargas and Lenny Mirra, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, Haverhill City Council President Melinda E. Barrett, City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua, Economic and Planning Director William Pillsbury Jr., Matt Juros of Fishbrook Design Studio, Dana DeFranco of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., Gerry McSweeney of City North and the Landmark Building, Issa Zefta of Maria’s Family Restaurant, Shaw Rosen of Lupoli Companies, Glynn Lloyd of the Foundation for Business Equity/Mill Cities Community Investments and Katrina Hobbs-Everett of Coco Brown.

