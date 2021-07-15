National Grid to Begin Replacing and Upgrading Gas Mains This Summer Near Downtown Haverhill

National Grid’s natural gas division is replacing and upgrading gas mains on several streets this summer near downtown Haverhill.

Work begins Monday, July 19, and continues through Wednesday, Sept. 1, from 7 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday, weather permitting. Areas initially affected include 232-408 Main St., 148-160 White St.; 1-3 Howard St., and 1-16 Ashland St. Affected residents and businesses are receiving notices from the utility.

The project is divided across four phases, involving mark outs of utilities within the street, National Grid or its contractor upgrading gas mains, coordination of service line work to homes and businesses and street restoration.

A trained National Grid technician will relight gas appliances once service line work is complete.

