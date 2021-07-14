Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Haverhill Exchange Club as Business of the Month

The Haverhill Exchange Club is Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Month for June, being recognized for its “outstanding commitment and service to our community and country.”

As an all-volunteer service club, the Haverhill Exchange Club is dedicated to community service and encourages its members to seek the best in themselves. Its goal is to meet the needs of the Haverhill community, whether that is sponsoring programs to prevent child abuse, educating Haverhill’s third graders on crime safety or recognizing outstanding students with the Youth of the Year scholarship.

“The Haverhill Exchange Club is a mainstay of our community,” said Chamber Membership Relations Specialist Melissa Seavey. “The club’s commitment to the people that live and serve our community is a testament to their compassion and resolve.”

Most recently, the club, with support from Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago, Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 and AmVets Post 147, honored local military veterans serving with the Hometown Heroes program. Banners throughout the downtown highlight those that currently serve or have served as well as our fallen heroes. In further recognition, the Haverhill Exchange Club installed a U.S. Flag Retirement Drop Box at Driscoll Funeral Home in Bradford where residents can dispose of American flags that are torn or tattered in a dignified way.

The first Exchange Club was formed in Detroit, Michigan in 1911 and since then, hundreds of clubs have been chartered in the United States and Puerto Rico with 30,000 members promoting Americanism and building a better America. Nationwide, the Exchange Club honors the American flag with programs like “Give a Kid a Flag to Wave” and “Proudly We Hail,” honoring local citizens and businesses that proudly fly our nation’s flag.

