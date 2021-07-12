Two Graduate From GLFHC/MCPHS Local Pharmacy Training Program

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences graduated two pharmacists last month from its one-year advanced pharmacy training program.

Vivian Nguyen and Mai Yakota successfully completed the program. Nguyen has gone on to join the Greater Lawrence Family Health Center team. She will be working a hybrid position, as both a clinical and a staff pharmacist, to help patients in every way she can. Yakota will return to her home state of California. While searching for full-time employment, she will continue to act as a bridge between pharmacy education in the United States and Japan. Yakota was recently selected as a presenter at a pharmacy education conference in Japan.

“While navigating an unusual residency year amid the pandemic, Mai and Vivian remained eager and flexible and willing to take any opportunity they could,” said Pharmacy Residency Program Coordinator Alexia Sroka, “Beyond the required experiences, Mai and Vivian participated in numerous vaccination clinics and brought genuineness and spirit to the workplace.”

Earlier this spring, the pharmacy residency program accepted two new residents, who began July 6.

The Health Center has six pharmacies in Lawrence, Haverhill and Methuen, which are open to the public.

