I-495 Construction Update: One Lane Closes on Southbound Side Tuesday-Thursday

Work related to the $102 million Interstate 495 twin bridge replacement project calls for closing a right lane, daytimes, this week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said a single right lane closes on I-495 southbound, between exit 108, Route 97, and exit 106, Ward Hill, Tuesday, July 13, through Thursday, July 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., each day. The closing is necessary for constructing concrete barriers around overpass piers.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change without notice.

