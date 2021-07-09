Summer Wildflower Tour this Sunday Morning at Tattersall Farm

Learn about the varieties of summer wildflowers during a tour of Tattersall Farm this Sunday.

A leisurely walk through the meadows and forests is planned this Sunday, July 11, from 9-11 a.m., at Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill.

Participants will learn basic wildflower identification characteristics, have fun and learn about interesting natural history and lore about the plants. The walk will be led by Roland “Boot” Boutwell, a freelance naturalist who teaches classes and leads nature walks for a number of conservation-minded organizations.

A $10 donation is suggested. The walk will be cancelled in the event of inclement weather.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...