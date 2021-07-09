MakeIT Haverhill Now Offers Computers, Internet and Assistance Each Weekday

MakeIT Haverhill is now offering computers, high-speed internet and free computer assistance Monday through Friday.

The community space at 301 Washington St., Haverhill, offers 1 gigabit internet service that accommodates up to 32 users simultaneously. The doors are open from 5-7 p.m., each weekday.

MakeIT Haverhill recently graduated its first nine students from its Computer Basics Class which was delivered in both English and Spanish. The classes were conducted by Digital Literacy and Equity Leader Tim Haynes, Zarla Benachii and Frank Vazquez.

The organization provides a community space outfitted with both hi- and low-tech equipment where job seekers and entrepreneurs, regardless of socio-economic status or means, may share ideas, network, learn and generate employment opportunities and commerce.

