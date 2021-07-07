Haverhill Public Library Extends International Labor Poster Exhibit to July 26

An international labor poster exhibit at the Haverhill Public Library has been extended to Monday, July 26.

Stephen Lewis’ collection of May Day posters continues Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.- 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Lewis presents posters he has collected from France, Spain, Namibia, Australia, Denmark, Austria, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Cuba, Germany and Liechtenstein, among others.

He describes the exhibit as part graphic art, part history, part culture and part political message. He includes translation of key phrases to English.

A part of the legacy of May Day was the struggle for the eight-hour work day, the cause of the famous Bread and Roses Strike which took place in 1912 in Lawrence. Lewis is a former member of the board of directors that presents the annual commemoration of that struggle on Labor Day.

