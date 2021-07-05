Pentucket Bank President Jonathan Dowst Adds Role as Institution’s Chief Executive Officer

Pentucket Bank President Jonathan Dowst has been named the institution’s chief executive officer and director following the retirements of CEO Scott D. Cote and former President Charles Walker.

Dowst was named Pentucket Bank’s president a year ago after joining the bank as executive vice president and chief credit officer in March of 2019. Previously, he served in a number of senior leadership roles in commercial credit, sales and overall business strategy at Bank of America.

“I have large shoes to fill with the retirements of Scott and Chuck. However, together with Pentucket Bank’s team of talented, dedicate, and passionate bankers, I am confident we will continue to do great things for our customers and communities,” said Dowst.

As president and CEO, Dowst reports directly to the bank’s board of directors, of which Cote remains chairman. Walker also continue to serve on the board in retirement.

Since joining Pentucket Bank, Dowst has served as a member of the boards of directors of UTEC and the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, and member of the Haverhill Rotary Club. He was a recent graduate of the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce LEADS program for economic and leadership development. He and his wife Maureen split their time between Haverhill, and Weare, N.H.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...