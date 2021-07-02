Fireworks Tonight in Haverhill, Saturday in Methuen

Haverhill is offering drive-up Independence Day fireworks tonight, while Methuen holds off its celebration until tomorrow night.

Haverhill’s fireworks begin at sundown, at Riverside Park, near Trinity Stadium, off Lincoln Avenue. There will be fireworks only and no food vendors or other entertainment as in past years. The city announced its plans early while states of emergency were still in place owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Methuen offers activities such as music, superhero photograph opportunities and face painting when it begins its celebration at 6 p.m., Saturday, at the Loop, 90 Pleasant alley St. The fireworks display is scheduled at 9:30. There is a rain date of July 10.

