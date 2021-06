The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce plans a free “Leads Lunch,” networking event, next Wednesday, July 7.

Space is limited for the in-person events which take place the first Wednesday of the month, from noon-1 p.m., at UMass Lowell Innovation Hub, 2 Merrimack St., third floor, Haverhill. Networking is free for Chamber members and $10 for non-members.

Register at haverhillchamber.com.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...