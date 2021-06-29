Pentucket Regional Schools Names Four Administrators Starting July 1

Pentucket Regional School District has filled four positions in anticipation of the next school year.

Superintendent Justin Bartholomew said the new hires are Rebecca Law of Haverhill, assistant principal and SPED team coordinator for the Dr. John C. Page Elementary School in West Newbury; Jen Hogan of Beverly, literacy and humanities coordinator and coach for grades kindergarten through six; Robin Doherty of Danvers, instruction and curriculum coordinator and coach for grades seven through 12; and Tara Ellis of Merrimac, special education program coordinator.

Bartholomew said, “They each bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to our district, including inclusive teaching approaches and special education services.”

Law holds a bachelor'’ degree in English literature from Arcadia University and a master’s in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She also completed postgraduate coursework with a focus in special education and English at Manchester Metropolitan University. Her most recent role was as a special education coordinator at Andover Public Schools. She also previously worked as a special education teacher and special education team coordinator at Haverhill Public Schools. Additionally, she served as a special education teacher in school districts in North Carolina, as well as England.

“My career has always straddled special education and general education. This role joins the two, which couldn’t be more perfect. I’m excited to be part of a small school and embed myself in the local community,” Law said.

Hogan holds a bachelor’s degree in education from Stonehill College and master’s in education from Endicott College and is currently working towards a specialist’s degree in educational leadership from Gordon College. She previously served as a reading specialist for Lynn Public Schools and as a literacy fellow at Marblehead Public Schools.

Doherty holds a bachelor’s degree in English with a secondary education minor and a master’s in education with a concentration in reading from Salem State College. She also holds a doctorate in education with a focus in teaching and learning from American International College. Since 2006, Doherty has served in various roles at Malden High School, including teacher, tutor and staff mentor. Doherty was also recently elected to the Danvers Public School Committee.

Ellis holds a bachelor’s degree in special education from Bridgewater State College and a master’s in school administration with a focus in education leadership from the University of Southern Maine. She also holds a certificate in social-emotional learning from Lesley College. Since 2015, she has worked as a special education team coordinator at Newburyport Public Schools. She has also previously worked at districts in Maine, including the Saco Schools as an assistant director of student services.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...