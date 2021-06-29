Haverhill High School Opens Swimming Pool to the Public Beginning Next Monday

The public now has opportunities to use the Charles C. White Pool at Haverhill High School.

The swimming pool opens to the public during certain hours beginning Monday, July 5. Open use of the pool then takes place Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon-2 p.m. Children under the age of 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Adult lap swimming is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 5:30-8 a.m., and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini, chairman of the School Committee, recently asked that the pool be open to the public when not in use by the schools. He said free swim lessons for children will be added soon.

