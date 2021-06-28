Greater Haverhill Arts Association Members’ Summer Art Show Begins Friday

There are expanded opportunities this year to explore local works of art when the Greater Haverhill Arts Association launches its Members’ Summer Art Show.

The art show begins this Friday, July 2, and runs the entire month during regular hours at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill.

In addition, Buttonwoods remains open Saturday, July 10 for the Haverhill Art Walk, taking place from 3-7 p.m. Live demonstrations by artists Maria Nemchuk and Sandra Goldberg take place from 3-5 p.m. There’s more information at haverhillartassociation.org.

