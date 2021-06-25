Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Hosts Aug. 2 Golf Tournament

The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is hosting its annual Golf Tournament fundraiser Monday, Aug. 2.

Players partake in 18-holes of competitive golf, delicious cuisine and refreshments, a silent auction, raffles and more. All proceeds benefit the Club’s fall programs and the hundreds of children who will return to the Club after school.

The shotgun start, scramble format begins with a 12:30 p.m. tee off at Haverhill Country Club, 58 Brickett Lane, Haverhill.

Player spots are available at $200 per player. Sponsorships are also available. There’s more at haverhillbgc.org/golf-tournament or contact Melissa deFriesse, director of development, by emailing [email protected] or calling 978-374-6171, ext.102.

