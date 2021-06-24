‘Spooktacular Paranormal Walk’ Saturday to Benefit Asperger Works

The Essex County Ghost Project is having a “Spooktacular Paranormal Walk” this Saturday night to benefit Asperger Works of Haverhill.

The tour of, what is being called one of the “most haunted cemeteries in New England,” Hilldale Cemetery, begins with a meet and greet at 7 p.m., followed by a ghost hunt at 8, at 331 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

Admission is $10 per person and payable at the event.

Asperger Works is a non-profit organization helping to match adults with Autism Spectrum Disorders with job opportunities.

