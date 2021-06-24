‘Celebrity CEO’ Author Ramon Ray Offers Free ‘Power Branding’ Webinar for SCORE

Personal and business branding expert Ramon Ray, author of “Celebrity CEO,” offers a free SCORE webinar Thursday, July 1.

Ray shares his key strategies during the talk, “Power Branding: Getting and Keeping Your Next Customer.” Attendees will learn that branding is more than logos and color. It’s also about “wowing” customers and other easy-to-implement tips to grow businesses.

Ray is an entrepreneur who has started four companies and sold two of them. He’s the founder of SmartHustle.com and entrepreneur-in-residence at Oracle NetSuite. He previously interviewed President Barack Obama, testified before Congress and worked with SCORE to inspire and educate small business owners.

The webinar takes place Thursday, July 1, at 1 p.m. Register here.

