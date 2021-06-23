Martinoli and Cronin Join Haverhill Bank as Officers

Angelita Martinoli and Elizabeth “Liz” Cronin, both of Haverhill, recently joined Haverhill Bank as officers.

Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer welcomed them to the bank’s leadership team.

“Angelita and Liz not only bring Haverhill Bank customers and staff expertise in their particular areas of training and experience, but also bring familiarity to the market as both are local residents,” Mortimer said.

Martinoli was named vice president, Human Resources, and is based at the bank’s main office in downtown Haverhill. She has 20 years of human resources experience, most recently as a director of human resources at an Andover company. Martinoli has a bachelor’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University.

Cronin was named assistant vice president, Compliance, and also works from the main office. She began her banking career in 2007 at Georgetown Bank, followed by National Grand Bank. Her career includes employment as a branch manager/security administrator/risk management under federal Bank Secrecy Act and Anti Money Laundering regulations. Cronin has more than 30 years of management experience and holds a bachelor’s degree from Gordon College.

