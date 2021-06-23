Haverhill Police Arrest 51-Year-Old Man Suspected of Armed Robbery at Cannabis Store

Haverhill Police quickly tracked down and arrested a 51-year-old man this afternoon who is believed to have robbed a River Street Cannabis retailer while armed.

Tony Hernandez of Haverhill was arrested at about 2:30 p.m., said Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. He told WHAV the robbery took place around 12:30 at CNA Stores, 558 River St., Haverhill.

Doherty said the matter is still being investigated.

CNA—which stands for Completely Natural Alternatives—is owned by veterans Robert DiFazio, who serves as CEO, and Billie Haggard. The store opened last November.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...