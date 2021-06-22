Kennealy to Address Merrimack Valley Chamber at Business Development Forum Wednesday

State Housing and Economic Development Secretary Michael Kennealy is scheduled to address the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce during its Business Development Forum tomorrow at lunchtime.

Besides Kennealy, who will be introduced by Chamber Chairman Salvatore N. Lupoli, there will be a panel moderated by Northern Essex Community College President Lane A. Glenn, who serves as Economic Development Committee chairman.

Panelists include Garrett J. Abare, sales and marketing manager, New England Die Cutting; Robert Brown, owner-president, Broco Oil; Sophan Smith, executive director, Entrepreneurship for All; and David Zwartendijk, CEO of Joseph’s Gourmet Pasta.

Business Development Forum takes place Wednesday, June 23, from noon-1:15, at Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St, Haverhill. Admission is $25 for members and $35 for non-members. Register online at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

