Haverhill’s Emmaus Receives $15,000 Donation as Monogram Foods Begins Construction

Haverhill’s Emmaus was the surprise beneficiary last week when Monogram Food Solutions ceremonially broke ground on its new 135,000-square-foot manufacturing center in the Broadway Industrial Park.

To mark the launch of construction, the Monogram Loves Kids Foundation, property owner Paradigm Partners and contractor Dacon’s Designed with Dignity philanthropy program donated $15,000 to Emmaus. Emmaus, which provides housing and services to homeless adults and families, became the inaugural recipient of Dacon’s Designed with Dignity philanthropy program, which highlights community organizations creating measurable change by matching client donations to local community projects.

Dacon’s CEO Kevin Quinn, said, “We believe that local organizations empower change and that positive change can transform the trajectory of a person’s life. Consistently, Emmaus has achieved this since their inception. Working at the intersection of activism, awareness and support, Designed with Dignity financially aids those brave enough to create long lasting change.”

Emmaus’ programs to address homelessness include today 15 renovated historic homes offering permanent housing, temporary shelter, food, job counseling and life skills education.

Emmaus CEO Jeanine Murphy said the organization has “learned over the past 35 years that families need stable housing, nutritious food, access to education and employment, and a solid community support network to be successful. This $15,000 investment into our organization will go a long way toward helping families fulfill their dreams for a brighter future.”

Monogram Food Solutions, a manufacturer of value-added food products, will use the new center for its sandwich product lines. Monogram uses strategic partnerships to distribute products through grocery, quick serve and retail channels, for private labels and co-packed brands. The company generates more than $1 billion in sales.

