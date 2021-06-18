Volpe Discusses Replica Engraving of Paul Revere’s Boston Massacre Saturday in Haverhill

Andy Volpe is sharing a slide presentation this Saturday at Haverhill’s Museum of Printing on his recently completed replica engraving of Paul Revere’s Boston Massacre.

Volpe, who is making available exclusive, limited edition prints of his replica, painstakingly researched and replicated the engraving for the 250th anniversary of the Massacre last March. During his presentation, he discusses how he went about researching and creating his exact-size replica, using the very same techniques that Revere himself used, right down to the same way Revere copied Henry Pelham’s print. He will also discuss a brief history of the many replicas and copies of Revere’s print since 1770, and a history of the original copperplate, which has its own unique story and place in history.

Volpe presents Saturday, June 19, at 11:30 a.m. and at 2 p.m., at the Museum of Printing, 15 Thornton Ave., Haverhill. The lecture is free with Museum admission.

