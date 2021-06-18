Methuen Goes Purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Month with Awareness Events

Methuen has gone purple for Alzheimer’s and Brain Month.

Awareness events taking place include Alzheimer’s awareness displays and activities for 2.4 miles including a Memory Lane along the Methuen Rail Trail.

On Saturday, June 19, Chipotle, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen, is hosting a “Dine and Donate” event, while Nevins Library, 305 Broadway, offers featured titles about Alzheimer’s and purple display and presents “Know the 10 Signs” educational event Thursday, June 24, at 6 p.m.

Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway; Methuen Village, 4 Gleason St.; and the Methuen Senior Center, 77 Lowell St., have purple displays and ae collecting public donations.

The staffs at Mann Orchard, 27 Pleasant Valley St.; The Country Kitchen, 18 Hampshire St.; and Chris’ Famous Pizza, 124 Lowell St., are wearing purple and have a purple display. Other Methuen businesses are “going purple” in various ways.

