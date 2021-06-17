Northern Essex Presents ‘Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth’ Online Tonight

Northern Essex Community College presents “Reclaiming Black Identity on Juneteenth,” a free online webinar, tonight at 6:30.

Edward Carson, Governor’s Academy dean of multicultural education and a member of the History Department, explores how the many achievements of Afro-connected peoples have disrupted the patterns of racism that persist. The talk introduces the audience to recent scholarship regarding Black progress, and addresses age-old narratives about Black people and Juneteenth.

Juneteenth, celebrated Saturday, June 19, commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the U.S. The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on that date in 1865, in the aftermath of the Civil War, slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1862 Emancipation Proclamation.

Joining Carson is Northern Essex alum Michael Bastien, an entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist from Lawrence. He organized the Black Lives Matter street mural in the city last year, and has founded a nonprofit aimed at shifting the mindset of youth in the community through mentorship.

The webinar is free and open to the public, but registration is required at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UGANN4L_TraqaK8_JmumDw

